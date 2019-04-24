Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $190.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/invesco-qqq-trust-qqq-shares-bought-by-mcguire-investment-group-llc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.