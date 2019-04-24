Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $684.00 to $611.00. The stock had previously closed at $556.22, but opened at $528.06. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $491.06, with a volume of 3635754 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective (down from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.94.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,349,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

