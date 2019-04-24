InterRent REIT (IIP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$34.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

