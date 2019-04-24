Internet of Things (ITT) Shares Up 33.3%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 822,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 263,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of $5.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.
About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)
Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Internet of Things Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of Things and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.