Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 822,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 263,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $5.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/internet-of-things-itt-shares-up-33-3.html.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Internet of Things Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of Things and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.