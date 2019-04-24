InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

IHG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 126,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,935. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

