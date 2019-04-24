Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, April 18th, Brian Distelburger sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $209,900.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 11,316 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $250,875.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $226,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 488,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,317. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Yext by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/insider-selling-yext-inc-yext-president-sells-100000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.