Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $96,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,442. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 545,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,998,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,893,000 after acquiring an additional 164,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,643,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after acquiring an additional 264,946 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/insider-selling-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-coo-sells-1650-shares-of-stock.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.