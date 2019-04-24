Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (ACN) CAO Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,969.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,411. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $181.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 132,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 47,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

