Insider Buying: County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Director Buys 1,105 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,166.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,166.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ICBK shares. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Sandler O’Neill raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on County Bancorp to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

