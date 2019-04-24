Inovalon (INOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Inovalon has set its Q1 guidance at $0.07 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inovalon stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

