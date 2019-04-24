Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 229.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $273,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.60 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $310,840.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

