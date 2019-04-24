Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post $49.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.25 million and the highest is $51.06 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $45.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $201.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $207.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.78 million, with estimates ranging from $200.20 million to $218.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 313,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,735. The company has a market cap of $908.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

