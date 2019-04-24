Incyte (INCY) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Gabelli raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Incyte to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $811,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,857.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,800. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,296,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.