Incyte (INCY) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Gabelli raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Incyte to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.
Incyte stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $811,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,857.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,800. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,296,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
