IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

