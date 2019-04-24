IDEX Membership Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $633.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $310.16 or 0.05685348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $620,326.00 and $633.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.12 or 0.10370171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00042569 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001805 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00019699 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.