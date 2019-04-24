Identiv (INVE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 10,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,873. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Identiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Identiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

