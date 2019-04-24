Iconomi (ICN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,489.00

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Iconomi has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconomi has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconomi token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bitsane and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00421274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00999925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00182896 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Iconomi

Iconomi was first traded on August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi . Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iconomi’s official message board is medium.com/iconominet . Iconomi’s official website is www.iconomi.net

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, Liqui, Bitsane, HitBTC, Kraken, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

