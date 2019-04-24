iCoin (ICN) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, iCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iCoin has a market capitalization of $112,773.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin was first traded on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,952,634 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet . The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world

Buying and Selling iCoin

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

