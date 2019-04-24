ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBN stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

