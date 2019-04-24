IBM (IBM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBM is benefiting from operating efficiency, cost cutting and lower share count. Moreover, the company’s improving position in the hosted cloud, security, blockchain and analytics bodes well. IBM is witnessing growth in industry verticals like health, retail and banking. Solid adoption of Watson Health and broad-based growth in Payer, Provider, Imaging and Life Sciences domains is notable. However, stiff competition does not bode well for Storage hardware segment. Additionally, IBM’s ongoing business model transition to cloud is time-consuming, which is likely to be a headwind. Further, ballooning debt levels have been troubling IBM lately. Notably, shares of IBM have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

IBM opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The business had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank grew its holdings in IBM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,159,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in IBM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in IBM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 52,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in IBM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

