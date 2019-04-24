Iberiabank Corp Sells 59 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $106,236,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 172,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:MCO opened at $188.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

