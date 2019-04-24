Iberiabank Corp Purchases New Holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IUSG opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

