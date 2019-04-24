Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $57,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 267.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $923,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $2,520,936.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,673 shares of company stock valued at $71,236,628. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

