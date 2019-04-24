HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/hp-inc-hpq-holdings-trimmed-by-douglas-lane-associates-llc.html.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.