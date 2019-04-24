HP (HPQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HP’s efforts to turnaround the business have been commendable. The company is focusing on product innovation & differentiation, pricing, and marketing and sales activities to trigger demand for its PC and Printing products in the market, which is currently witnessing a slowdown. The company projects CPU shortages to show improvements during the second half as well as the cost from the overall basket of Components and Logistics is anticipated to improve. We note that rising macro uncertainties and price sensitivity among customers are overhangs on the company’s high-margin Printing business. Change in customer behavior with more customers buying items online, is negatively impacting HP’s Supplies share. Adverse currency volatility is another headwind to the company. Shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered HP from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. HP has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,781,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 2,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HP by 136.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $330,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HP by 113.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $106,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

