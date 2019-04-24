Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Position Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst-position-boosted-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.