Hormel Foods (HRL) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.98, but opened at $40.43. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 6188486 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $672,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $540,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,514.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,336 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

