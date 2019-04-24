Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

HBCP stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.30. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $91,663.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $738,077 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Home Bancorp worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

