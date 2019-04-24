HNP Capital LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc (WELL)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Welltower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 84,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,990. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

