HNI (HNI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNI. Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

HNI opened at $35.75 on Monday. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HNI had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HNI news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $210,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

