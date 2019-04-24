Highland Gold Mining Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40 (HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HGM stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.10. Highland Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.10 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $608.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

In other Highland Gold Mining news, insider Valery Oyf sold 1,932,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14), for a total value of £3,168,534.12 ($4,140,251.04).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Highland Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

