Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,714 shares of company stock worth $60,318.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

