Head-To-Head Review: LICT (LICT) & Telenor ASA (TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 13.92% 20.13% 6.13% LICT 21.69% N/A N/A

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. LICT does not pay a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and LICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.57 billion 2.20 $1.80 billion $1.22 16.31 LICT $115.82 million 2.96 $25.59 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telenor ASA and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 3 1 0 2.25 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA currently has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than LICT.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats LICT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

