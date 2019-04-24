Head to Head Comparison: Kona Grill (KONA) versus Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.32 $10.10 million $0.30 33.73 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.02 -$23.43 million N/A N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Risk & Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kona Grill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.16%. Kona Grill has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,063.57%. Given Kona Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Kona Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group 0.86% 7.64% 2.29% Kona Grill -12.77% -239.30% -13.64%

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of December 30, 2018, it owned and operated 849 Burger King restaurants located in 18 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.