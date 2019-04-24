Harvest Management LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Clementia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTA remained flat at $$26.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 716,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,059. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

