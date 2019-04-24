Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. 927,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,380. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/harbour-capital-advisors-llc-lowers-holdings-in-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.