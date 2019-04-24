Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $335,315,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,478,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,827 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,319,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,855,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,129. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/harbour-capital-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.