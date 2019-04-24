Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $75,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 389.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 124,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

