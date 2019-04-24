Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

