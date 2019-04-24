Halcon Resources (HK) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 3,059,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,362,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HK shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter.

About Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

