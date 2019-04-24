Gunsynd (GUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 37104142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

