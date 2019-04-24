Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,170,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,818 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,601,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,009,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,696,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 116,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,824. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.50%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

