Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

GFED stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.01.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned about 0.25% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

