Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.04. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $36.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 19.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $30,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

