Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $313.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $30,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

