Green River Gold (CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Green River Gold Corp (CNSX:CCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 65000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

About Green River Gold (CNSX:CCR)

Green River Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for alluvial gold properties. The company was formerly known as Greywacke Exploration Limited and changed its name to Green River Gold Corp. in August 2017. Green River Gold Corp.

