Green Earth Technologies (GETG) & W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) and W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Earth Technologies and W. R. Grace & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Grace & Co 0 0 10 0 3.00

W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus price target of $84.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and W. R. Grace & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A W. R. Grace & Co 8.67% 95.91% 8.27%

Volatility & Risk

Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 10.44, meaning that its share price is 944% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

W. R. Grace & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Green Earth Technologies does not pay a dividend. W. R. Grace & Co pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Grace & Co has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and W. R. Grace & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W. R. Grace & Co $1.93 billion 2.65 $167.60 million $4.14 18.47

W. R. Grace & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co beats Green Earth Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Earth Technologies Company Profile

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and chemical catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, pharmaceutical, and chemical process. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

