Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) CEO Joseph W. Turner Sells 6,000 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GSBC opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $811.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
