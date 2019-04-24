Graphic Packaging (GPK) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 235,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

