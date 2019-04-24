GoPro (GPRO) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.72.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $117,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $9,128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,819,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,561,937. 26.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GoPro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoPro by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 458,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.